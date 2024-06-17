LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on TREE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $42.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. LendingTree has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $52.76.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.03 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. Research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $72,345.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $72,345.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,802 shares of company stock worth $673,219. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in LendingTree by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

