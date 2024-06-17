Analyzing Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) & Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Applied Digital and Marin Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 5 0 3.00 Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Digital currently has a consensus target price of $7.40, suggesting a potential upside of 59.14%. Given Applied Digital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than Marin Software.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -61.84% -75.46% -20.50% Marin Software -107.95% -78.95% -57.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Applied Digital and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

65.7% of Applied Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Applied Digital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Marin Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Digital and Marin Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $55.39 million 10.31 -$44.65 million ($0.79) -5.89 Marin Software $17.73 million 0.42 -$21.92 million ($6.26) -0.39

Marin Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marin Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Applied Digital has a beta of 4.38, meaning that its share price is 338% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Digital beats Marin Software on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

