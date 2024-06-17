Reviewing Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) & Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quince Therapeutics and Autolus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quince Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.39 million ($0.76) -0.93 Autolus Therapeutics $1.70 million 704.22 -$208.38 million ($1.20) -3.75

Quince Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Autolus Therapeutics. Autolus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quince Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

30.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Quince Therapeutics has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quince Therapeutics and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quince Therapeutics N/A -36.72% -24.12% Autolus Therapeutics N/A -80.21% -41.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Quince Therapeutics and Autolus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quince Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Autolus Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.70, suggesting a potential upside of 93.33%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than Quince Therapeutics.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats Quince Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene. Its AIDE technology platform, a drug/device combination platform that uses an automated process to encapsulate a drug into a patient's own red blood cells, as well as consists of an automated equipment the RCL, a sterile single-use consumable treatment kit comprising EryKit, Syringe Kit, drugs, and process solutions. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc. and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2022. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma. It focuses on developing AUTO5, a preclinical TRBC2 programmed T cell product candidate for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma. Autolus Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

