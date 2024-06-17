HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCP shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

In other news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $469,525.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 33,331 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $912,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,950,850.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $469,525.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,331 shares of company stock valued at $8,744,659. Corporate insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HashiCorp by 35.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in HashiCorp by 167.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 31,053 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,806 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCP opened at $33.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

