StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DBV Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

DBV Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

DBVT opened at $1.00 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $4.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $96.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.69.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a negative net margin of 530.89%. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 595.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 235,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 327,345 shares in the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

