Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Several research analysts have commented on ROIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 25.24, a current ratio of 25.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 165,040.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

