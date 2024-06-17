Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.90.
Several research analysts have commented on ROIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th.
Roivant Sciences Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 165,040.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
Featured Articles
