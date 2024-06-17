Contrasting Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) & Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ)

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Free Report) and Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and Modular Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -2.38% Modular Medical N/A -235.93% -180.37%

Volatility & Risk

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modular Medical has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A Modular Medical N/A N/A -$13.88 million ($0.97) -1.69

This table compares Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and Modular Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and Modular Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 0 0 0 0 N/A Modular Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Modular Medical has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 159.15%. Given Modular Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Modular Medical is more favorable than Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Modular Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of Modular Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

(Get Free Report)

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Modular Medical

(Get Free Report)

Modular Medical, Inc. operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.