Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) versus EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Head-To-Head Review

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

EMCORE has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natcore Technology has a beta of -3.05, suggesting that its share price is 405% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EMCORE and Natcore Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $97.72 million 0.07 -$75.36 million ($8.70) -0.10 Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Natcore Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EMCORE.

This table compares EMCORE and Natcore Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -68.57% -27.56% -15.82% Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of EMCORE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EMCORE and Natcore Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 2 1 0 2.33 Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

EMCORE presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,642.16%.

Summary

EMCORE beats Natcore Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems. The company sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third-party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

