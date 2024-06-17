Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

CRNX has been the subject of several research reports. Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $45.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average of $41.26. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $53.70.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 107,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $5,307,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,485 shares in the company, valued at $12,719,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 15,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $664,821.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 107,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $5,307,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,719,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,664 shares of company stock worth $14,239,668 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $65,088,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 264.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

