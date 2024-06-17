Reviewing Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) and Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI)

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Free Report) and Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Mynaric shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Mynaric shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Metro One Telecommunications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Mynaric alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mynaric and Metro One Telecommunications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mynaric $5.83 million 15.78 -$101.22 million N/A N/A Metro One Telecommunications $80,000.00 4.06 -$3.93 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Metro One Telecommunications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mynaric.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mynaric and Metro One Telecommunications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mynaric 0 0 0 0 N/A Metro One Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Mynaric has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro One Telecommunications has a beta of 4.27, suggesting that its stock price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mynaric and Metro One Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mynaric N/A N/A N/A Metro One Telecommunications N/A -348.73% -97.63%

Summary

Mynaric beats Metro One Telecommunications on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mynaric

(Get Free Report)

Mynaric AG develops and manufactures laser communication products for aerospace-based communication networks for government and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Air and Space segments. The company's laser communication technology provides long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless space, airborne, and terrestrial applications. It offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles. Its products provide wireless connectivity solutions to link satellites, high-altitude platforms, unmanned aerial vehicles, and aircraft. Mynaric AG was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Metro One Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions. The company was formerly known as Metro One Direct Information Services Inc. and changed its name to Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. in December 1995. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for Mynaric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mynaric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.