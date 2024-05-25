Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FHI opened at $32.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average is $34.18. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $38.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $500,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,240.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $32,751.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,882.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $500,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,030 shares of company stock worth $833,153. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHI. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

