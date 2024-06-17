Analysts Set Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Target Price at $34.50

Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Friday.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Rayonier has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,802,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,490,000 after acquiring an additional 67,646 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rayonier by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,294,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,645,000 after acquiring an additional 196,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $439,076,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,337,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after acquiring an additional 75,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at $77,027,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

