Brokerages Set The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Price Target at $35.80

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.80.
NTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.
Shares of NTB stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.19.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.55%.
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.
