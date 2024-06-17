Brokerages Set The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Price Target at $35.80

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

NTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 16,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 49,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.55%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

