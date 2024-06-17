Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) versus Northann (NYSE:NCL) Critical Review

Northann (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) and Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Northann and Latham Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northann N/A N/A N/A Latham Group 0.76% 1.05% 0.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Northann shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Latham Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Latham Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northann 0 0 0 0 N/A Latham Group 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Northann and Latham Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Latham Group has a consensus target price of $3.53, suggesting a potential downside of 6.53%. Given Latham Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Latham Group is more favorable than Northann.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northann and Latham Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northann $13.97 million 0.42 -$7.13 million N/A N/A Latham Group $566.49 million 0.77 -$2.39 million $0.03 126.00

Latham Group has higher revenue and earnings than Northann.

Summary

Latham Group beats Northann on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northann

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

