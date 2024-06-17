Cognyte Software (CGNT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 18th. Analysts expect Cognyte Software to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Cognyte Software has set its FY25 guidance at ($0.13) EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at -0.130–0.130 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $83.69 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Cognyte Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CGNT opened at $7.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $8.53.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGNT. StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

