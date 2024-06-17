Analysts Set Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) Target Price at C$6.14

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATH. National Bank Financial raised Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities cut Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Athabasca Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Athabasca Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$4.88 on Friday. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of C$2.54 and a 12 month high of C$5.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.18.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$311.12 million for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5296656 EPS for the current year.

In other Athabasca Oil news, Senior Officer Michael S. J. Wojcichowsky sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$130,340.00. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

