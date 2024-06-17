Analysts Set Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) PT at C$19.58

Shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.58.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MHC.UN. National Bankshares set a C$19.75 target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$19.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.
In related news, Director Louis Marie Forbes purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.35 per share, with a total value of C$30,700.00. Insiders acquired 2,710 shares of company stock valued at $41,404 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.
