Brokerages Set Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) PT at $93.29

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

EHC opened at $84.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Encompass Health has a one year low of $57.55 and a one year high of $87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,091 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,717,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

