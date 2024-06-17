Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) versus BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) Head to Head Comparison

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) and BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beyond Meat and BranchOut Food’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat $343.38 million 1.26 -$338.14 million ($5.16) -1.29 BranchOut Food $2.83 million 2.18 -$3.93 million ($1.40) -1.04

BranchOut Food has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond Meat. Beyond Meat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BranchOut Food, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

52.5% of Beyond Meat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of BranchOut Food shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Beyond Meat shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of BranchOut Food shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Beyond Meat and BranchOut Food, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat 6 3 0 0 1.33 BranchOut Food 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beyond Meat currently has a consensus target price of $5.56, suggesting a potential downside of 16.35%. Given Beyond Meat’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Beyond Meat is more favorable than BranchOut Food.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Meat and BranchOut Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat -102.06% N/A -27.04% BranchOut Food -100.10% -143.59% -110.86%

Summary

BranchOut Food beats Beyond Meat on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc., a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools. The company was formerly known as Savage River, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Meat, Inc. in September 2018. Beyond Meat, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers. The company was formerly known as AvoLov, LLC and changed its name to BranchOut Food Inc. in November 2021. BranchOut Food Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

