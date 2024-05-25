Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $508,000 in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1,414.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 315,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 294,932 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 279,978 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 189,527 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 5,423,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,872,000 after acquiring an additional 176,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 1,004.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 149,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 135,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HOUS opened at $4.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $498.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

HOUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOUS

About Anywhere Real Estate

(Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.