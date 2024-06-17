Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG) & Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) Financial Analysis

Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Binah Capital Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.23, indicating that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Binah Capital Group and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Binah Capital Group N/A -13.14% -6.71% Integrated Ventures -498.40% -3,899.18% -526.91%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Binah Capital Group $167.96 million 0.57 $570,000.00 N/A N/A Integrated Ventures $3.86 million 1.31 -$25.46 million ($12.66) -0.08

This table compares Binah Capital Group and Integrated Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Binah Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Binah Capital Group and Integrated Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Binah Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 83.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Binah Capital Group beats Integrated Ventures on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Albany, New York. Binah Capital Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MHC Securities, LLC.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

