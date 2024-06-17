Steelcase (SCS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $775.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.25 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Steelcase’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Steelcase to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase Price Performance

NYSE:SCS opened at $12.40 on Monday. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SCS

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $50,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,901.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.