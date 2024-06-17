Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Receives $9.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAMA. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target (up previously from $6.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mama’s Creations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MAMA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mama’s Creations Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAMA. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mama’s Creations by 29.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mama’s Creations by 123.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 254,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 140,460 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in Mama’s Creations by 34.1% in the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 157,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAMA opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.46 million, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. Mama’s Creations has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.07 million. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Mama’s Creations will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.