Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $520,000 Stake in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 37,982 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UGP. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 19,080 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.63. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42.

Ultrapar Participações Increases Dividend

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.0723 dividend. This is a positive change from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities cut Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.37.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

