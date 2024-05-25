Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.08% of Titan Machinery as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after buying an additional 509,919 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.2% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 969,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,762,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 286,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after buying an additional 48,438 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 130,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TITN shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.71 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $628.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.18 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 3.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

