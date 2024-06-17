DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) vs. Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Head-To-Head Contrast

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) and Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Abacus Life’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalBridge Group $1.50 billion 1.48 $185.28 million $1.55 8.23 Abacus Life $79.59 million 8.27 $9.52 million $0.02 515.26

DigitalBridge Group has higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abacus Life, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalBridge Group 0 0 3 1 3.25 Abacus Life 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DigitalBridge Group and Abacus Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.41%. Abacus Life has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.34%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Abacus Life.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Abacus Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalBridge Group 26.64% 3.14% 1.14% Abacus Life 0.11% 4.96% 2.52%

Volatility and Risk

DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abacus Life has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats Abacus Life on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

