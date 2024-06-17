Financial Comparison: Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) & SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS)

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Arvinas and SELLAS Life Sciences Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas 0 2 14 0 2.88 SELLAS Life Sciences Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Arvinas currently has a consensus target price of $61.13, suggesting a potential upside of 138.15%. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Arvinas’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arvinas is more favorable than SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Arvinas has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Arvinas and SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas $78.50 million 22.38 -$367.30 million ($5.93) -4.33 SELLAS Life Sciences Group $1.00 million 86.64 -$37.34 million ($1.10) -1.36

SELLAS Life Sciences Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arvinas. Arvinas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SELLAS Life Sciences Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of Arvinas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Arvinas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arvinas and SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas -185.09% -64.79% -30.46% SELLAS Life Sciences Group N/A -5,258.30% -249.95%

About Arvinas

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Its product pipeline includes Bavdegalutamide and ARV-766, investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degraders for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, which are in Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and ARV-471, an orally bioavailable estrogen receptor degrading PROTAC targeted protein degrader for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic estrogen receptor+/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-breast cancer, which is Phase 3 clinical trial. Arvinas, Inc. has collaborations with Pfizer Inc., Genentech, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Carrick Therapeutics Limited, and Bayer AG. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

(Get Free Report)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer. It has a strategic collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. to evaluate GPS as it is administered in combination with PD1 blocker pembrolizumab in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial enrolling patients in up to five cancer indications, including hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and GenFleet Therapeutics (Shanghai), Inc. for the development and commercialization of GFH009, a highly selective small molecule CDK9 inhibitor, currently under Phase 1 clinical trials. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.