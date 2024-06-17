Bitcoin Depot (BTM) vs. The Competition Financial Comparison

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) is one of 107 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Bitcoin Depot to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitcoin Depot’s peers have a beta of 5.39, indicating that their average stock price is 439% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Depot -4.28% -442.02% -35.10% Bitcoin Depot Competitors -95.53% -132.39% -21.00%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bitcoin Depot and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Depot 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bitcoin Depot Competitors 439 1636 2488 81 2.48

Bitcoin Depot currently has a consensus target price of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 177.03%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 7.79%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Depot $688.97 million -$26.10 million -0.99 Bitcoin Depot Competitors $2.65 billion $385.89 million 2.01

Bitcoin Depot’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bitcoin Depot. Bitcoin Depot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bitcoin Depot peers beat Bitcoin Depot on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bitcoin Depot

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.