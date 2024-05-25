Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 32,619 SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of SLR Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLRC. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 21.4% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SLR Investment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 768,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 46,760 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 80,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SLR Investment

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $603,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,642,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,923,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $603,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,642,124 shares in the company, valued at $54,923,229.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $721,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735,524 shares in the company, valued at $57,676,490.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 109,336 shares of company stock worth $1,680,539 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLR Investment Price Performance

Shares of SLRC opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $888.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.10. SLR Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a net margin of 41.66% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLRC

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.