Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $481,000 Investment in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,091,000 after purchasing an additional 499,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,510,000 after buying an additional 98,685 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,434,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,344,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $36,114,000.

Several research firms recently commented on MIRM. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

In related news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.68. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $69.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.73 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

