Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 116 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 657.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.70.

BioNTech Stock Performance

BNTX stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.89. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $85.21 and a twelve month high of $125.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.90 and a beta of 0.25.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. Analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioNTech

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.