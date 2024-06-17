Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.86.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $122.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.49. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $125.19.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,768.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,768.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $51,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 533,019 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,593,000 after purchasing an additional 327,269 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,072,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $14,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

