Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) & Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Critical Analysis

Caravelle International Group and Toro are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Caravelle International Group and Toro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caravelle International Group $185.35 million 0.26 $12.23 million N/A N/A Toro $78.47 million 0.95 $140.64 million $2.78 1.41

Toro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Caravelle International Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.2% of Caravelle International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Toro shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Caravelle International Group and Toro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A Toro 259.21% 50.68% 27.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Caravelle International Group and Toro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toro has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Toro beats Caravelle International Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caravelle International Group

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Toro

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

