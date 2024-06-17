Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GTN shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Gray Television from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Gray Television to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Gray Television Stock Down 5.2 %

GTN stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. Gray Television has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $487.76 million, a PE ratio of -41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,127,502.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

(Get Free Report

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

