Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VSTO. Roth Capital raised Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.67.

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:VSTO traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $34.47. 605,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,772. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -313.36 and a beta of 0.93. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.06.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

