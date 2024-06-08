McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Trading 0.8% Higher

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $587.23 and last traded at $584.21. Approximately 94,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 713,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $579.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.37.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,204 shares of company stock valued at $15,699,113 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

