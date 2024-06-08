First National Bank of Omaha Sells 5,449 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 102.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Tobam grew its position in Sun Communities by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.27.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $115.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.34. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $141.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 324.14%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

