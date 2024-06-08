Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Trading Down 4.7%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.16. 160,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 578,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $559.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Albert Dacosta bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $255,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,339,110 shares in the company, valued at $48,692,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Paragon 28 by 16.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Paragon 28 by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

