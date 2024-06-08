First National Bank of Omaha Sells 9,252 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,312 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,252 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.64 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,166 shares of company stock worth $2,727,647. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

