G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $664.59 million. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.580-3.680 EPS.

GIII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.26.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $609.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.10 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

