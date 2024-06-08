Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Trading 0.6% Higher

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.06 and last traded at $87.62. 305,689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,456,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $1,320,192.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $1,319,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,168.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $1,320,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,004 shares of company stock worth $13,469,601. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $648,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,815,000 after buying an additional 2,286,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,519,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

