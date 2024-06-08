Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 122,422 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $363,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 135.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.1 %

ANSS stock opened at $324.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

