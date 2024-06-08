First National Bank of Omaha Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pool by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Pool by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Pool by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.80.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $340.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.65 and its 200-day moving average is $380.09. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $308.45 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

