Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Trading Down 2%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) shares were down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $312.16 and last traded at $313.23. Approximately 39,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 362,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.65.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,961 shares of company stock worth $3,522,544. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

