Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,580,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,663 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $617,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $153,532,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $244,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Moody’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,389,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,769,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $403.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $392.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.56. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $417.75. The company has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

