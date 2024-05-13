Bank of America Boosts International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $99.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $87.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IFF. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.18.

NYSE:IFF traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,933. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $98.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

