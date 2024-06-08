First National Bank of Omaha Sells 3,521 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CDW by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,140 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CDW by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,568,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CDW by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CDW by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 822,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $224.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.26. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.49 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

