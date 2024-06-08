Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $269.36

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $269.36 and last traded at $269.17, with a volume of 34958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.08.

A number of analysts have commented on ESS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $239.50 to $243.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.42 and its 200-day moving average is $241.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,072,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,760,000 after buying an additional 730,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,183,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,832,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,701,000 after purchasing an additional 147,130 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 86.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 997,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,269,000 after acquiring an additional 462,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 978,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,560,000 after acquiring an additional 55,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

