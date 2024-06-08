First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,650 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 8.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other IDACORP news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDACORP from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet cut shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

IDACORP Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $106.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.47 and a 200 day moving average of $93.97.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.21 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

