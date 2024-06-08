G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.580-3.680 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.58-3.68 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.60.

GIII stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.26. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $609.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.10 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

